Sunday, May 11, 2025
‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement With India

Amid the mounting strain, a scene from the Bollywood film Lakshya featuring Om Puri and Hrithik Roshan resurfaced and went viral on social media.

Om Puri and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Lakshya.


Shortly after India and Pakistan reached a bilateral ceasefire agreement, Pakistan reportedly violated the truce by deploying drones across several Indian states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat. The breach has triggered heightened military readiness along the border.

Om Puri’s Dialogue from ‘Lakshya’ Goes Viral Amid Renewed Tensions

Amid the mounting strain, a scene from the Bollywood film Lakshya featuring Om Puri and Hrithik Roshan resurfaced and went viral on social media. In the clip, Om Puri, portraying Major Pritam Singh, cautions Hrithik’s character Karan Shergill, saying:

“I have experience with them. When Pakistan loses, it always strikes back. If you win, don’t let your guard down.”

Karan’s response — “Yaad Rakhunga” (I will remember) — has struck a chord with many Indians who are referencing the quote in light of the current developments.

Social Media Reacts: “Never Trust Pakistan”

Several netizens have drawn parallels between the movie’s message and the ongoing situation. One user on X (formerly Twitter), Koushik Biswas, posted:

“Never ever trust the snakes Pakistan! Dialogue from movie Lakshya.”

Another user commented, “Ceasefire is fine, but never forget Om Puri’s words,” while a third added, “Reel dialogue, but real message.”

Reacting to the breach, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri issued a stern statement on Saturday evening. He emphasized that the agreement between the DGMOs of both nations was repeatedly violated within hours.

“Over the last few hours, there have been several ceasefire violations. This is a clear breach of the earlier agreement. The Indian Armed Forces are responding with the necessary force and seriousness,” said Misri.

Indian Armed Forces on High Alert

Misri also confirmed that instructions have been issued to maintain a vigilant posture.

“The armed forces are under strict orders to respond strongly to any future violations along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC),” he stated.

Reports of drones flying into Indian territory and explosions in border regions have raised questions about the durability of the ceasefire. This comes despite public declarations by leaders on both sides supporting peace.

While the ceasefire was welcomed as a diplomatic breakthrough, Pakistan’s quick violation has reignited skepticism. The viral Lakshya clip has served as a cultural echo of India’s cautious stance, reminding citizens to stay alert and not be swayed by brief moments of diplomacy.

