Born and brought up in Australia, Indo-Australian beauty Pallavi Sharda started her Bollywood career with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer super hit film My Name is Khan in 2010. In the same year, Pallavi was also crowned as ‘Miss India Australia’ in Sydney. Post her hit run, the diva carved out a space for herself in the Hindi film industry with films like Love Breakup Zindagi, Besharam, Hawaizaada and Begum Jaan. Not just Bollywood, Pallavi also featured in international releases like Walkaway, Save Your Legs and Lion.
Not just acting, Pallavi Sharda also joined SONY ESPN as their new face for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2016. Regarded as the ambassador for multicultural relations in Australia, the diva was also appointed as the ‘Queen of Moomba’, Melbourne’s largest community festival, alongside retired Australian cricketer Shane Warne. A prominent name in advocacy, she is also a regular keynote speaker on Asia Literacy in Australia, cross-cultural relations between India and Australia and women’s empowerment in India.
With the gorgeous hot and sexy looks and spectacular acting, the diva definitely rules on the hearts of millions of Australians and Indians alike. Pallavi, who is currently busy shooting for an Australian comedy series titled Pulse, revealed in an interview that her heart lies in Bollywood. She said, “I think till date, I have maintained a very good balance between both the industries, and I would continue to do so in future as well. But I must confess that my heart lies in Bollywood. Bollywood is definitely my priority.”
Waking up in nature on a Sunday morning reminds me of how lucky I was to have the Aussie landscape around me as I was growing up. The people of India's northeast are similarly fortunate.. and it makes them the most wonderful souls to be around. Praying for preservation, conservation as well as peaceable relations amongst all. 🙏🏽 Shot by nature photographer extraordinaire @danielbilsborough on the south east coast of Victoria.
Interacting with art in LA. Kusama is a revolutionary Japanese artist who immediately forces the viewer to consider their own significance vis a vis the vastness of her works – the mirrored rooms particularly making the self seem like a speck in their infinite space. In this final room of her exhibition at @thebroadmuseum, she asked viewers to interact with the space by placing a coloured dot anywhere they felt the urge. She took us so far outside of ourselves and then brought us right back to our own agency… immersive metaphors of epic proportion!