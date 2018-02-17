The very hot and beautiful Pallavi Sharda is an Australia based Indian actress who was born in Perth, Australia. She was also crowned as “Miss India Australia” in 2010. Hot and sexy Pallavi Sharda started her career in acting by doing a cameo role in the super hit film “My Name Is Khan”. She has also worked in many Hindi movies and she played the lead role in the movie “Besharam” next to Ranbir Kapoor. Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Pallavi Sharada, collected from social media like Facebook and Instagram.

Pallavi Sharda is a very talented actress Pallavi Sharda parents are from Delhi and also IIT alummi. Pallavi has perused her degree in LLB and BA (Media and Communication). The actress came to India after being crowned as "Miss India Australia". She shifted to Mumbai in to peruse her career in The Performing Art. Her Passion for art took her path to acting. She did a cameo role in the blockbuster movie "My Name is Khan". The actress was then seen in many Hindi Movies like Dus Tola and Love Zindagi and Breakup. She then was offered the leading role in the movie "Besharam" opposite to Ranbir Kapoor. Her movie couldn't do well on the box office but she was appreciated for her role in the movie.

Pallavi Sharada is not only bold and alluring she is also a multitalented person. She has been regarded "As Queen of Moomba" as an Ambassador for multicultural relation in Australia. She has also been featured in some of the Hollywood movies and now is currently doing a lead role in ABC Australia's TV drama titled "Pulse". Pallavi Sharda has a remarkable acting skill that makes her gain lots of good compliment on her acting skills.

