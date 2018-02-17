Pallavi Sharda is a very talented actress Pallavi Sharda parents are from Delhi and also IIT alummi. Pallavi has perused her degree in LLB and BA (Media and Communication). The hot and sexy actress came to India after being crowned as “Miss India Australia”. She shifted to Mumbai in to peruse her career in The Performing Art. Her Passion for art took her path to acting. She did a cameo role in the blockbuster movie “My Name is Khan”. The very hot and beautiful actress was then seen in many Hindi Movies like Dus Tola and Love Zindagi and Breakup. She then was offered the leading role in the movie “Besharam” opposite to Ranbir Kapoor. Her movie couldn’t do well on the box office but she was appreciated for her role in the movie. She has got a very beautiful photogenic face and a b0ld and hot figure.Pallavi Sharma’s photos will make you speechless. Her expressions are mindblowing and her outfit is just awesome.

Pallavi Sharada is not only bold and alluring she is also a multitalented person. She has been regarded “As Queen of Moomba” as an Ambassador for multicultural relation in Australia. She has also been featured in some of the Hollywood movies and now is currently doing a lead role in ABC Australia’s TV drama titled “Pulse”. Pallavi Sharda has a remarkable acting skill that makes her gain lots of good compliment on her acting skills. She is very much alluring and her social media sites are full of her hot and sizzling photos. 

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Pallavi Sharada.

Every time I try to look sexy I end up looking pained or constipated.

Sun rays and ice cream on #lygonst. Childhood memories back to the fore.

💁🏽❤️

Loved wearing @the_loom_art for JLF day 2! ❤️ Thank you @urjaaphatak

Missing the green grass of the Aussie bush 🌿

These Mumbai skies kind of want to make me #dancedance! ⚡️🌬💃🏽

Well freaking done Australia! 🌈💥#yes!

Bollywood girl for Halloween on the Pacific Ocean 👻

Monday morning in Bandra with @shreko

Pallu + @jimmyfairly + chapeau = tres heureuse en France. ❤️

Missing them sunshine days in France with @clairevandboom

