Pallavi Subhash is a Maharashtrian model and Hindi TV actress.She started her modelling since she was in college. Pallavi Subhash started to get modelling adds. She started doing commercial adds at a very young age.The beautiful actress then got selected by director Ekta Kapoor for the Hindi daily soap named ‘Karam Apna Apna’ where she played the lead role as Gauri.Pallavi Subhash is also known as the Cadbury girl after she was featured in the add of the chocolate.Pallavi Subhash is a very talented actress as she has acted not only in Hindi but also in south Indian languages including Srilankan language. She can portray every character with an ease. She was recently seen in the mythological serials like Mahabharat and her role of Dharma in the serial Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat brought her back into the daily soaps. She was appreciated for her acting in the serial Ashoka.
She has also been nominated for the Dada Saheb Phalke award which is considered as a most prestigious award in the TV Industry. She won the Golden Petal Awards. Pallavi Subhash acting skills are not only limited to the daily soaps but she has also acted in many south Indian and Marathi movies. She made her first debut movie in 2005 in the Marathi movies. she is soon going to be seen in the south Indian version of the super hit movie ‘Vicky Donor’
