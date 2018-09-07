J. P Dutta’s patriotic film Paltan starring Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Sonal Chauhan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Rohit Roy and Dipika Kakar has finally hit the screens today, i.e September 7. Based on Indo-Sino war of 1962, Paltan has failed to get a solo release and will clash with Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor’s film Laila Majnu and Manoj Bajpayee’s Gali Guleiyan at the box office. Despite being a multi-starrer, the hype around JP Dutta’s film is lower than the expectations and might earn Rs 1-2 crore on an opening day.
Speaking about the box office collection of Paltan, Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar stated to a leading daily that the traction around Paltan is very low and the right kind of hype has not been created. While the film might pick pace after a positive word of mouth, but now the film is expected to get a slow start at the box office. With this, the film might also face a strong competition with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.
