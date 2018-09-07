Paltan box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates: Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Sonal Chauhan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Esha Gupta and Dipika Kakar-starrer Paltan has hit the screens today, i.e September 7. Helmed by JP Dutta, Paltan will clash with Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu and Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guliyan at the box office.

J. P Dutta’s patriotic film Paltan starring Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Sonal Chauhan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Rohit Roy and Dipika Kakar has finally hit the screens today, i.e September 7. Based on Indo-Sino war of 1962, Paltan has failed to get a solo release and will clash with Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor’s film Laila Majnu and Manoj Bajpayee’s Gali Guleiyan at the box office. Despite being a multi-starrer, the hype around JP Dutta’s film is lower than the expectations and might earn Rs 1-2 crore on an opening day.

Speaking about the box office collection of Paltan, Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar stated to a leading daily that the traction around Paltan is very low and the right kind of hype has not been created. While the film might pick pace after a positive word of mouth, but now the film is expected to get a slow start at the box office. With this, the film might also face a strong competition with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.

