Paltan box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates: J. P Dutta directorial Paltan starring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha, Rohit Roy, Abhilash Chaudhary, Nagender Choudhary, Abdul Quadir Amin, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Dipika Kakar and Monica Gill was released on September 7, this year. The movie is expected to collect Rs 2-3 crore in the opening week of its release.

Helmed by J. P Dutta under J P Films, Paltan starring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha, Rohit Roy, Abhilash Chaudhary, Nagender Choudhary, Abdul Quadir Amin, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Dipika Kakar and Monica Gill is finally in theatres now. Bankrolled by Zee Studios and J P Films, the Indian war film was released on September 7, 2018. The movie is based on 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border after 1962 Sino-Indian War.

The film clashed at the box office with Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor’s Laila Majnu and Manoj Bajpayee’s Indian psychological drama Gali Guleiyan. The multi-starrer is expected to collect over 2-3 crore on the opening week of its release. According to film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar, J. P Dutta’s Paltan is a low track movie and the right kind of hype has not been created. With a slow start at the box office, Paltan has so far received a mixed reaction from the audience.

ALSO READ: Laila Majnu box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates: Audience gives mixed reaction of Imtiaz Ali’s love-saga

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App