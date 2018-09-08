Helmed by J. P Dutta under J P Films, Paltan starring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha, Rohit Roy, Abhilash Chaudhary, Nagender Choudhary, Abdul Quadir Amin, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Dipika Kakar and Monica Gill is finally in theatres now. Bankrolled by Zee Studios and J P Films, the Indian war film was released on September 7, 2018. The movie is based on 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border after 1962 Sino-Indian War.
The film clashed at the box office with Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor’s Laila Majnu and Manoj Bajpayee’s Indian psychological drama Gali Guleiyan. The multi-starrer is expected to collect over 2-3 crore on the opening week of its release. According to film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar, J. P Dutta’s Paltan is a low track movie and the right kind of hype has not been created. With a slow start at the box office, Paltan has so far received a mixed reaction from the audience.
ALSO READ: Laila Majnu box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates: Audience gives mixed reaction of Imtiaz Ali’s love-saga
Live Blog
Based on 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes, Paltan receives mixed reaction from audience.
@gurruchoudhary congrats for your wonderful performance in the #paltan u make feel proud, smile, motivate... My handsome munda sona lagta h bada pyaara love love my cutie😍❤ pic.twitter.com/cRSfDSAwpt— Trupti mahalle ( Paltan #7sep Captain Gurmeet ) (@TruptiMahalle) September 7, 2018
No guts no glory— Ankit Khera (@YoursAnkitKhera) September 7, 2018
No legend no story#Paltan
#Paltan is not a great film, but neither as bad a film as it is made out to be. There are some powerful confrontations in the narratation with the war sequence towards the pre-climax being the major highlight.— Himesh (@himeshmankad) September 7, 2018
2.75 to 3 Stars!
I had watched First Day Show Of #Paltan Excellent performance 👏 I'm So Happy @LuvSinha pic.twitter.com/SkFlLzEP51— Surendra Ingle (@alienengineer) September 7, 2018
Very well performed @Monica_Gill1 you are so good onscreen,👌💕perfromed your portion very beautifully....I just fall in loved with your character n your performance.— Shiv Dutta💫 (@imshiva17) September 7, 2018
Must watched👉 #Paltan pic.twitter.com/4f5i2ikHV6
According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Paltan will have a slow start at the box office due to the release of Hollywood horror movie The Nun.
Hollywood leads yet again... #TheNun takes a flying start at the BO... #Paltan and #LailaMajnu are slow starters... #Stree is decent on Day 8, should gather momentum in evening shows. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2018