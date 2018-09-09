Paltan box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates: Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha, Rohit Roy, Abhilash Chaudhary, Nagender Choudhary, Abdul Quadir Amin, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Dipika Kakar and Monica Gill-starrer Paltan has managed to earn Rs 1.25 crore on the first day of its release.

Paltan box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates: Helmed by JP Dutta, Paltan managed to earn Rs 1.25 crore on the first day of it office collection. Dutta’s latest war film Patlan stars Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha, Rohit Roy, Abhilash Chaudhary, Nagender Choudhary, Abdul Quadir Amin, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Dipika Kakar and Monica Gill. Released on September 7, Dutta’s third war film after Border and LOC Kargil, Paltan is bankrolled by Zee Studios and JP Films.

Based on 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border after 1962 Sino-Indian War, Paltan had a slow start at the box office. According to film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar, J P Dutta’s Paltan failed to impress the audience. Johar was noted saying to Indian Express that there was a low traction around Paltan and the right kind of hype has not been created around it. So, it can work down the line after a positive word of mouth but for now, the film is expected to earn around Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day.

The film clashed at the box office with Manoj Bajpayee’s Indian psychological drama Gali Guleiyan and Imtiaz Ali, Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Ekta Kapoor’s Laila Majnu starring the newbie. The film is expected to earn Rs 2-3 crore in the first week of its release.

