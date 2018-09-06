Paltan box office collection prediction: J.P Dutta's patriotic film Paltan starring Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Sonal Chauhan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Rohit Roy and Dipika Kakar will hit the screens this weekend on September 7. The film will clash with Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor's film Laila Majnu starring Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri in lead roles.

JP Dutta’s much-awaited patriotic film Paltan is all set to hit the screens this weekend on September 6. Starring Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Abdul Quadir Amin, Sonal Chauhan, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Rohit Roy, Siddhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Dipika Kakar in prominent roles, Paltan is based on Indo-Sino war of 1962. With Paltan, Filmmaker JP Dutta will be returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of 12 years and was last seen taking the director’s seat for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Umrao Jaan.

However, J.P Dutta’s Paltan will not get a solo release at the box office. The film is scheduled to clash with Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor’s film Laila Majnu that will launch newcomers Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri into the Bollywood industry. Looking at the hype around Paltan, the film is expected to earn Rs 2-3 crore on opening day.

With this, the film is likely to face a strong competition from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree that is doing wonders at the box office. Released on August 31, Stree smashed its box office clash with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol-starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se on the opening day itself and has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

Speaking about Paltan to a leading daily, the veteran director stated that war dramas never existed when he came around. What attracted people to watch Border will attract people to watch Paltan. He added that for years, the audience has appreciated Border and still react to it the same way. Adding that he doesn’t think the psyche of people, especially the youth has changed, he stated that the youth are more aware of their country and are more clear so if one is an Indian, they should watch Paltan.

