Filmmaker JP Dutta is back with an interesting war-drama which features Suniel Shetty, Luv Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Harshvardhan Rane. The first look poster of the film was unveiled on Wednesday and it looks extremely captivating.

The much-aniticpated film is produced by JP Films and will be presented by Zee Studios

Filmmaker JP Dutta, who gave the film industry some of the finest war dramas of all time, including the National award-winning Border, is back with a bang with another war-drama titled Paltan. The first look poster of filmmaker JP Dutta’s much-awaited film Paltan was unveiled on Wednesday by the makers of the film. Paltan, which is a war drama based on the Indo-China war of 1962, features Suniel Shetty, Luv Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Harshvardhan Rane. The film is slated to release on September 7, this year. The much-anticipated film is produced by JP Films and will be presented by Zee Studios.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look poster of the much-anticipated film and wrote, “JP Dutta… The master storyteller is back… First look poster of #Paltan… Stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane and Luv Sinha… 7 Sept 2018 release.” Paltan is a war drama based on the Indo-China war of 1962. According to reports, the film focuses on the hard-hitting truth of India’s relations with China. The film will also throw light on the fact that how it is extremely important to acknowledge that China is indeed a big threat to India as it’s an enormous power in world politics.

ALSO READ: Making of Baaghi 2 Trailer: Know all the secrets behind Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s action-packed sequences

JP Dutta… The master storyteller is back… First look poster of #Paltan… Stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane and Luv Sinha… 7 Sept 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/wiKWopjWsv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2018

ALSO READ: FIR filed against Raveena Tandon over shooting ad at Lingaraja Temple in Bhubaneswar

Some of the Bollywood Hindi films that J P Dutta has written, produced and directed are Border, Refugee, LOC Kargil and Umrao Jaan. In 1998, he was awarded the ‘National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration’ from President of India for his super hit film Border.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Anupam Kher: What makes him a versatile actor since his venture into Bollywood

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App