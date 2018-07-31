Ace filmmaker JP Dutta on Tuesday introduced the principal characters of his upcoming war-drama titled Paltan. The director introduced the members of his army by sharing their posters on social media site Twitter on Tuesday morning. Paltan stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Abdul Quadir Amin, Harshvardhan Rane, Rohit Roy, and Gurmeet Choudhary.

Paltan is slated to hit the silver screen on September 7 this year and is one of the most anticipated films of this year

Ace filmmaker JP Dutta on Tuesday introduced the principal characters of his upcoming war-drama titled Paltan. The director introduced the members of his army by sharing their posters on social media site Twitter on Tuesday morning. Paltan stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Abdul Quadir Amin, Harshvardhan Rane, Rohit Roy, and Gurmeet Choudhary. Paltan is a war-drama which is based on India’s war with China which was held in 1962. JP Dutta introduced seven posters and revealed his powerful army men who are ready to fight the battle for their motherland.

Going by the posters, it seems that each one of his soldiers is fully prepared to fight the war with their guns and ammuno. The film, which is being helmed by JP Dutta will be presented by Zee Studios. It seems to be a patriotic film with a lot of action scenes and high-voltage drama.

Presenting the principal characters of #Paltan… Directed by JP Dutta… 7 Sept 2018 release… #JoinThePaltan pic.twitter.com/AaDNW7H2Gd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2018

The principal characters of #Paltan… Directed by JP Dutta… 7 Sept 2018 release… #JoinThePaltan pic.twitter.com/erjO7teqju — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2018

Paltan is slated to hit the silver screen on September 7 this year and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

It will also be good to see Jackie Shroff playing the role of a soldier once again in a JP Dutta film after he played the role of an Indian Air Force officer in JP Dutta’s 1997 film Border which was a major blockbuster.

JP Dutta has previously directed films like Border in 1997, LOC Kargil in 2003, Refugee in 2000 and Umrao Jaan in 2006. It will be interesting to see a war-drama after a long time.

The film will also face a box office clash with Drive and Laila Majhnu as it is slated to release on September 7 2018. It is one of the most awaited films of this year and fans are very excited to see so many stars in a war film after a long time. Paltan is being backed by Zee Studios and being directed by JP Dutta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More