Paltan movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE updates: Paltan starring Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sonal Chauhan, Siddhanth Kapoor and many others has hit the screens today, i.e September 7, 2018. JP Dutta's patriotic film Paltan will clash with Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor's film Laila Majnu at the box office.

Paltan movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE updates: After a hiatus of 12 years, Filmmaker JP Dutta is all set to return to the silver screen with his film Paltan. With patriotic fervour at its very core, Paltan revolves around Indo-Sino war of 1962 and has hit the screens today, i.e September 7, 2018. Helmed by veteran director JP Dutta, Paltan stars Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Abdul Quadir Amin, Sonal Chauhan, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Rohit Roy, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Dipika Kakar.

In an interview with a leading daily, Filmmaker JP Dutta had stated that if one is an Indian then they should watch Paltan and added that what attracted people to watch Border, will attract people to watch Paltan. However, the film has not managed to secure a solo box office release for itself as it will clash with Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali’s film Laila Majnu. With this, the film might also face a strong competition with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree, that has crossed Rs 50 crore mark within one week of the film release.

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App