Paltan movie review: J.P Dutta is back on the director's seat with his latest film Paltan. Helmed by the veteran director, Paltan stars actors like Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Sonal Chauhan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Esha Gupta, Dipika Kakar and many more. Released on this weekend, Paltan clashed with Laila Majnu and Gali Guleiyan at the box office.

Giving the film 3 stars, Ronak Kotecha in her review for TOI wrote that Paltan revolves around the notion that India is an idea and an idea worth dying for that keeps the soldiers marching on in the film. It puts together a team of experienced actors and brings forth an important yet the much lesser known slice of history. While actors like Arjun Rampal and Harshvardhan Rane lead the pack with stellar performances, actors like Gurmeet Singh Choudhary and Siddhant Kapoor fail to make an impact.

In a quick review, Amman Khurana in his review for TimesNow wrote that Paltan is an excruciatingly tiring affair and it seen like Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shroff are in the film to bear the burden. He added that the characters look like they are straight from a comic book, all due to week writing and bland screenplay.

Apoorva Nijhara in her mid-movie review for PinkVilla wrote that the filmmaker tried to recreate Border but seems to have lost the vision and those watching the film would not be able to feel the same power as previous films in the series titled Border and LOC. In her review, she added that the over-patriotic mood is clearly not working for the film.

This week Paltan will face a box office clash with films like Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gali Guleiyan and Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor’s Laila Majnu.

