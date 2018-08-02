The much-awaited trailer of JB Dutta's upcoming film Paltan has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film on Thursday—August 2. Paltan is a war-drama which stars Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Abdul Quadir Amin in key roles. Paltan is based on the Indo-China war which was held in 1962. Although India lost the war, Paltan shows how the brave Indian soldiers fought for their motherland. Paltan also emphasizes on one of India victory in 1967 which is still untold.

India, after losing the war to China in 1962 took the revenge back in 1967 and this is the story which JP Dutta wants everyone to know. In the 1062 war with China, 1383 Indian soldiers were killed, 1047 were wounded and 1696 went missing.

JP Dutta, the master storyteller, is back… Here's #PaltanTrailer… 7 Sept 2018 release… Link: https://t.co/UsSnfRpU37 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2018

However, each one of them kept fighting to protect their motherland. Paltan also stars Sonal Chauhan, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Rohit Roy, Siddhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha, Dipika Kakar in supporting roles.

Paltan has been helmed by JP Dutta who is best known for making a patriotic film such as Border, LOC Kargil, Refugee among many others. JP Dutta last directed Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Umrao Jaan and has directed Paltan after a gap of 12 years.

The trailer shows a lot of action scenes, the border scenario of those days, the fights, gun battles, emotional scenes, love for the motherland and a lot more.

Paltan is one of the most anticipated films of this year and is slated to hit the silver screen on September 7 2018. The trailer of the film has taken social media by storm and has received positive reviews from fans. Paltan is high on action and drama and talks about patriotism. The film will release on September 7 this year.

