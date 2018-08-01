Ace filmmaker JP Dutta's upcoming film titled Paltan has been creating a lot of buzz on social media lately. The makers of the film released several posters of the film and introduced the principal characters of Paltan on Tuesday. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to social media site Twitter to announce that the much-awaited trailer of the film will be released tomorrow—Thursday, August 2.

Ace filmmaker JP Dutta’s upcoming film titled Paltan has been creating a lot of buzz on social media lately. The makers of the film released several posters of the film and introduced the principal characters of Paltan on Tuesday. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to social media site Twitter to announce that the much-awaited trailer of the film will be released tomorrow—Thursday, August 2. Along with the release date of the trailer, the makers of Paltan also released the first look poster of the film which features the brave soldiers of the Indian army.

The poster features Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor and Luv Sinha. While Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood will be playing the lead roles, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Gurmeet Chaudhary will be seen in prominent roles.

#PaltanTrailer out tomorrow… Presenting the first look poster of #Paltan… Directed by JP Dutta… 7 Sept 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/paCyAu8CFW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2018

Paltan is a war drama which is based on the Indo-China war that took place in 1962. It talks about the brave hearts of the war and how Indian army and its soldiers never gave up and fought for their motherland till their last breath.

Paltan is a patriotic film which will have a lot of action, drama and much more. JP Dutta will be making a comeback with direction after a long gap of 12 years. He previously directed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Umrao Jaan. JP Dutta is known for making war dramas and has made blockbuster films such as Border, LOC Kargil, Refugee among others.

Paltan is one of the most anticipated films of this year as after a long time it will bring back a full power action-packed war drama for the audience. The trailer of the film will be released on August 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More