Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Address Dating Rumors with Red Carpet Chemistry and On-Air Flirtation

At the London premiere on July 22, the pair struck a cozy, affectionate pose on the red carpet Anderson planted a kiss on Neeson’s cheek while he supported her arm warmly rekindling rumors about a possible connection beyond the screen. By the New York premiere on July 28, they appeared alongside their adult childrenAnderson’s sons Brandon and Dylan, and Neeson’s sons Micheál and Daniel—further fueling media chatter.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson Fuel Dating Buzz from London Premiere

Their dynamic caught the attention of morning-show audiences on the July 29 Today show, where a staged teaser clip appeared to show them sharing a playful kiss. Host Craig Melvin teased, “Are you two an item?”, showcasing the on-camera flirty moment.

When directly questioned, both actors demurred. Anderson quipped, “I don’t understand the question.” Neeson gave a telling reply: “I discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry—as two actors. We decided, ‘This is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let it breathe,’ and that’s what we did.” He also called their relationship “silly” and “a joy,” noting in the same interview, “Every day was like a joy” when filming together.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s Growing Bond Stirs Talk of a Budding Romance

Their promotional tour has featured a remarkable display of rapport: Neeson declared he is “madly in love” with Anderson in a previous People cover story; Anderson called Neeson “the perfect gentleman,” praising his kindness, respect, and generosity—recalling how he wrapped his coat around her when she was cold and supported her on set. She described working with him as an honour, while he admires her easygoing work ethic and grounded presence.

Rumors have been further stoked by behind-the-scenes moments, such as Anderson baking sourdough and cookies for Neeson, and shared dinners on set during filming breaks—gestures described as bonding rather than strictly professional connection.

Neither star has explicitly confirmed whether their personal bond is romantic—or simply deeply affectionate and creatively electric. Reports vary: some unnamed sources have called it a “budding romance,” while both Anderson and Neeson continue to emphasize chemistry and camaraderie over overt romantic declarations.

