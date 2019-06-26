In an Instagram post on June 25, model Pamela Anderson publicly broke up with her boyfriend Adil Rami for reportedly cheating on her. Read the article to know more.

Model Pamela Anderson in a recent Instagram post of June 25 publically announced her break-up with French footballer Adil Rami. The Baywatch actress went on a huge rant accusing the French World Cup winner of leading a double life. Anderson went on to say that Rami cheated on her and also threated her.

In her long rant, Anderson claimed that the past two years of her life had been a huge lie. She believed the couple to be deeply in love and was highly distraught on learning the truth recently. Sharing an anecdote, the model claimed that Rami had often joked about football stars having girlfriends living down the streets form their apartment, close to their wives and apparently called those men monsters.

Anderson, in her post, referred to Rami as the true monster, asking how could someone control the hearts of two women at the same time.

Many people arose in support of Anderson on Instagram, with popular model and social media personality Paris Hilton expressing her support. Hilton stated that Anderson was a beautiful and iconic legend. Actor David Allegre expressed his support by saying Rami did not deserve his loving girlfriend.

The couple has had their ups and downs over the years. They have reportedly been in an on and off relationship since 2017. The couple had reportedly broken up once before when Rami stated that he wanted to get married. Nevertheless, the couple got back together once more until this very public breakup has cemented that these two will not be seen together anytime soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App