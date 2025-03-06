Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, actress and former wife of David Hasselhoff, has died at the age of 60. The actress, known for her roles in Knight Rider and Baywatch, was found dead at her Los Angeles home on March 5.

Cause of Death

Bach-Hasselhoff was found dead at her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, March 5, in what is being reported as an apparent suicide, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Family members, who had not heard from her, went to check on her and discovered her body.

David Hasselhoff’s representative released a statement to PEOPLE, expressing the family’s grief.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time,” the statement read.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff Family and Personal Life

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff shared two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, with David Hasselhoff. Her social media presence reflected her deep love for her family, often sharing heartfelt posts about her daughters and granddaughter.

In August 2024, Taylor welcomed a daughter named London with her husband Madison Fiore, whom she married in February 2023. Pamela’s final Instagram post, shared on New Year’s Eve, featured her posing in front of a Christmas tree alongside a video of her granddaughter.

“As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, 🩷London🎀. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing,” she wrote. “Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!”

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff Career Highlights

Pamela and David Hasselhoff first met on the set of Knight Rider, where she guest-starred. She later appeared in several episodes of Baywatch, alongside her then-husband.

While neither daughter has publicly commented on her passing, Hayley acknowledged the news by reposting a nostalgic photo of her parents from 1996 attending the grand opening of the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios Hollywood. She added a simple white heart emoji to the Instagram Story.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Please reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or a mental health professional. In case of emergency, contact your local emergency services or a crisis helpline.

