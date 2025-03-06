Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Former Actress and David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, Dies at 60

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Former Actress and David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, Dies at 60

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, actress and former wife of David Hasselhoff, has died at the age of 60. The actress, known for her roles in Knight Rider and Baywatch, was found dead at her Los Angeles home on March 5.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Former Actress and David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, Dies at 60

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, actress and former wife of David Hasselhoff, has died at the age of 60, apparently of suicide.


Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, actress and former wife of television star David Hasselhoff, has passed away at the age of 60.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cause of Death

Bach-Hasselhoff was found dead at her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, March 5, in what is being reported as an apparent suicide, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Family members, who had not heard from her, went to check on her and discovered her body.

David Hasselhoff’s representative released a statement to PEOPLE, expressing the family’s grief.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time,” the statement read.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff Family and Personal Life

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff shared two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, with David Hasselhoff. Her social media presence reflected her deep love for her family, often sharing heartfelt posts about her daughters and granddaughter.

In August 2024, Taylor welcomed a daughter named London with her husband Madison Fiore, whom she married in February 2023. Pamela’s final Instagram post, shared on New Year’s Eve, featured her posing in front of a Christmas tree alongside a video of her granddaughter.

“As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, 🩷London🎀. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing,” she wrote. “Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!”

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff Career Highlights

Pamela and David Hasselhoff first met on the set of Knight Rider, where she guest-starred. She later appeared in several episodes of Baywatch, alongside her then-husband.

While neither daughter has publicly commented on her passing, Hayley acknowledged the news by reposting a nostalgic photo of her parents from 1996 attending the grand opening of the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios Hollywood. She added a simple white heart emoji to the Instagram Story.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Please reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or a mental health professional. In case of emergency, contact your local emergency services or a crisis helpline.

Also Read: Joe Russo reveals Robert Downey Jr. is “writing backstory, costume ideas” for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’a

Filed under

Pamela Bach

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How to Watch the Rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse on March 13-14

How to Watch the Rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse on March 13-14

Internal Rift In TMC? Mamata Banerjee’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Skips Key TMC Meeting On Voter List Verification

Internal Rift In TMC? Mamata Banerjee’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Skips Key TMC Meeting On Voter...

AMU Administration Defends Denying Permission For Holi Event, Students Allege Discrimination

AMU Administration Defends Denying Permission For Holi Event, Students Allege Discrimination

Why Is Ambani’s Reliance Retail Planning To Cut Jobs, Slow Expansion?

Why Is Ambani’s Reliance Retail Planning To Cut Jobs, Slow Expansion?

Why Is Indian Football Legend Sunil Chhetri Coming Out Of Retirement Before FIFA International Window?

Why Is Indian Football Legend Sunil Chhetri Coming Out Of Retirement Before FIFA International Window?

Entertainment

Don 3: Is Kriti Sanon Replacing Kiara Advani As Ranveer Singh’s Leading Lady?

Don 3: Is Kriti Sanon Replacing Kiara Advani As Ranveer Singh’s Leading Lady?

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy: Will It Impact Yash’s Toxic And Shakti Shalini’s Release?

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy: Will It Impact Yash’s Toxic And Shakti Shalini’s Release?

‘Woman Are Portrayed As SEX Objects’: Actress Neetu Chandra Moves To Patna Court On Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

‘Woman Are Portrayed As SEX Objects’: Actress Neetu Chandra Moves To Patna Court On Honey

Kanye West’s Ex Amber Rose Exposes His “Weird Fetish” Of Dressing Girlfriends In Revealing Outfits, ‘Wants Other Men To Want His Woman’

Kanye West’s Ex Amber Rose Exposes His “Weird Fetish” Of Dressing Girlfriends In Revealing Outfits,

Robert Pattinson Reveals He Slept with Knives After Watching Horror Movies, Here’s Why

Robert Pattinson Reveals He Slept with Knives After Watching Horror Movies, Here’s Why

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR