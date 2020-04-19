This would not be wrong to say that in the era of crime-thriller and dramas, the recently released Amazon web series Panchayat has created a buzz on social media. The web series showcases the story of a remote area and the problem one faces living there. The show features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and also marks the acting debut for Chandan Roy, who plays the role of Vikas.

This won’t be wrong to say that Roy has performed his best with his originality in his role and has tried to be quite genuine with his character without experimenting much which has proved as a great decision for him. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Roy revealed that for him the set of Panchayat was like a school as he always used to make notes out of his scenes and tried to perform best in every sequence.

He also added that Raghubir Yadav used to come so prepared to the sets that he only reacted to the dialogues of his costars and that used to come so perfect. He added that doing Panchayat was a huge challenge for him and every day he proved himself and challenged every other day to perform better the next day. He added that all these things used to keep me motivated to put in more efforts.

Watch Panchayat trailer here—

Not just this, Roy also happens to be Raghubir’s student and tried to be very simple in his approach for his character Vikas. He added that the way he had portrayed Vikas is the amalgamation of various real-life Vikas that he has seen. He added that all his costars inspired him as Jitendra Kumar had so much conviction in his role and Neena Gupta was known for adding her magic in every scene.

