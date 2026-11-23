Fans of Panchayat Season 5 can rejoice since it won’t be long before the fifth season of the series drops and it seems that this time Banrakas is going to take the lead role. According to the reports of Prime Video, the trailer of Panchayat Season 5 led by Jitendra Kumar is scheduled to drop on November 23.

In a promo released before the official trailer, Banrakas, played by Durgesh Kumar, walks around the village of Phulera, which has seen a lot of changes and now has futuristic elements of development. In the video, Banrakas says that he is going to start ruling Phulera with the quote, “Ab shuru hoga humara raaj!”

It seems like this time a new chapter is awaiting for Phulera due to the change of its leadership. But whether Banrakas can deliver on his promises is something viewers will have to wait to find out.

When Will Panchayat Season 5 Trailer Release?

The trailer of The Panchayat Season 5 is set to be released on Monday, November 23, 2026. The date has been shared by Prime Video in its teaser video involving Banrakas, which had the tagline, “Trailer date reveal kar diya Banrakas the Boss ne. Bol dijiye sabko.” There has been no particular release time mentioned in the announcement.

The teaser video also showcases an early glimpse of Banrakas’ dream about Phulera. Donning a cap that says “Make Phulera Great Again,” he is seen roaming in a futuristic setting of the village.

Panchayat Season 5 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch?

Panchayat Season 5, is set to launch on Amazon Prime Video on December 3, 2026. The show will be accessible not only in India but also across more than 240 other countries and territories around the world.

The season comes after the events of Season 4, where Kranti Devi (played by Sunita Rajwar) beats Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) in the elections of the village of Phulera. With that, Banrakas become better off in the village politics.

What To Expect From Panchayat Season 5?

In this new season, the repercussions of the shift in power in Phulera will be seen. This is as per the official synopsis given out by Prime Video, where it will be shown that Abhishek Tripathi will encounter an unfriendly work atmosphere with the new regime, as he prepares to chase his dreams of doing an MBA.

This implies that Sachiv Ji, played by Jitendra Kumar, may find it challenging to handle the new regime. The equation can also create problems in the relations he has established with the people of Phulera.

Panchayat Season 5 Cast

The coming season comes up with its familiar cast featuring Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi, and Durgesh Kumar as Banrakas.

Other prominent actors include Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Ashok Pathak. The show is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, written by Chandan Kumar, and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

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