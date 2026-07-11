Pandya Store Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO For Allegedly Stalking And Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl

Television actor Rohit Chandel, known for his roles in Pandya Store, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and most recently Sairaab, has been arrested by Mumbai Police after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, repeatedly contacting her and physically assaulting her. According to police, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 78 (stalking) and Section 115(2) (causing hurt).

What are the allegations against the actor?

As per a report by The Times of India, the 29-year-old actor was arrested from his residence in Dahisar on Friday and later produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him to police custody. The complaint, filed by a resident of Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, alleges that Chandel repeatedly called the minor using his personal number as well as multiple other phone numbers despite her objections.

The complainant further alleged that on July 5, the actor confronted the teenager near her residential building, chased her, initiated an argument, verbally abused her and physically assaulted her. Police have stated that the accused and the minor were known to each other. However, officials have not disclosed further details about the nature of their acquaintance.

Investigation underway

Confirming the development, a police official said that a case was registered after receiving the complaint and the accused was subsequently arrested. The investigation remains ongoing. As of now, Rohit Chandel has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations or his arrest.

Chandel rose to prominence with his portrayal of Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store and Baji Rao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. He was most recently seen in the television drama Sairaab.