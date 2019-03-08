Panga first look: The release date of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Panga has been finally revealed. Sharing the first look of Panga, Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer recently revealed that Panga will release on January 24, 2020. In the film, Kangana will share the screen space with Punjabi singer turned actor Jassie Gill.

Panga first look: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is on a high stride after the blockbuster success of her last release Manikarnika. As she continues to make headlines with her controversial statements, the first look of her next film Panga co-starring Punjabi singer turned actor Jassie Gill is out. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer recently took to social media to release a still in which the duo can be seen enjoying each other’s company standing on a hilltop that overlooks the city.

Sharing the first look, the filmmaker also revealed that Panga will hit the theatrical screens on January 24, 2020. Looking at the release date, it seems like Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to block Republic Day weekend for her film releases as Manikarnika had also released around the same time.

Helmed by Bareilly Ki Barfi filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Panga revolves around a Kabaddi player and familial bond. In the film, Kangana will be playing the role of a Kabaddi player while Jassie Gill has been roped in as her on-screen husband. Along with the duo, Actor Neena Gupta, who recently garnered praises for her role in Badhaai Ho, will also be playing a key role in the film.

Along with Panga, Kangana will also be seen in the film Mental Hai Kya. In the film, she will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Reports are also rife that Kangana is planning to direct her own biopic that will encapsulate her journey so far.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More