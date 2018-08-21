Panga: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has announced her upcoming film Panga, in which she will be essaying the role of a National Kabbadi player. Helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga stars Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta along with Kangana Ranaut.

After facing a setback with her previous release Simran, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to be back on the big screen with films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Mental Hai Kya. On August 21, the actor announced her next film titled Panga co-starring Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Panga revolves around a family that laughs, cries, dreams and stays by your side through ups and down.

To announce the project, the makers of the film released a heartwarming video, which showed the audience a few unseen photos of the families of the star-cast along with a small message. In the video, Kangana wrote that it has not been an easy journey but her family gives her the strength to face it all. Film critic Taran Adarsh on Tuesday, August 21, shared the video on his official Twitter handle.

Kangna Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta… Fox Star Studios and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari come up with an innovative marketing strategy to announce the title of their new film #Panga… A story about a family that laughs, cries, dreams together and remains by your side. pic.twitter.com/hAQvmHqOQM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2018

In the film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of a National level Kabaddi player while Jassie will play the role of Kangana’s husband in the film. Speaking about the film, Kangana told Mumbai Mirror that when the filmmaker narrated her the story of Panga, she was completely moved. She could really relate to the emotions of the film as her family has been a pillar of strength for her.

She added that the film is even more special for her as she will be essaying the role of a National level Kabaddi player for the first time, which will be challenging for sure. Talking about the film, Jassie added that he loved the script, especially the inspiring family angle. Although the film is a rollercoaster of emotions, the real Indian family feeling was the most heartwarming part of the subject for the actor. He added that since he comes from a very close-knit family, he could identify with the story. Panga will hit the screens in 2019.

