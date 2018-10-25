Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi star Jassie Gill are expected to soon begin the shooting for their upcoming film titled Panga from November 9, reveals the Punjabi-singer actor Jassie. Speaking to an English news channel, Jassie Gill said that in his upcoming film, he will play the role of Kangana Ranaut's husband who will play the character of a Kabaddi player.

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi star Jassie Gill are expected to soon begin the shooting for their upcoming film titled Panga from November 9, reveals the Punjabi-singer actor Jassie. Speaking to an English news channel, Jassie Gill said that in his upcoming film, he will play the role of Kangana Ranaut’s husband who will play the character of a Kabaddi player. The film story will revolve around a family where members of the family remain by your side and all members laugh, cries and dreams together.

Panga is going to be Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata director’s Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari upcoming film which will commence shooting from November 9, as revealed by the actor. Jassie Gill. Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta will be seen in the lead roles. Punjabi-singer actor Jassie Gill made his Bollywood debut with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi which really shine at the box office. Speaking about his upcoming film director, Jassie Gill said that Ashwiny’s films are always real where the audience can relate themselves.

Further speaking about his character in the film, Jassie said that currently, the team is working what would his look in the movie as the first shooting segment is expected to commence from November 9 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to whether he has watched any of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s film, the Punjabi star said that he has watched Bareilly Ki Barfi which he loved. Nikhil Mehrotra Panga and Ashwiny have written the screenplay and dialogues of the movie while it is going to be produced by For Star Studios.

