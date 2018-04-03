Panipat is a historical drama helmed by ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker which stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles and is slated to release on December 6, next year. The pre-filming process of Panipat has begun and Ashutosh Gowariker has also hunt for the locations for filming his upcoming historical drama Panipat.

Ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who is known for making historical films like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Mohenjo Daro, among others, is once again coming back with yet another periodic drama titled Panipat. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles and is slated to release on December 6, next year. The pre-filming process of Panipat has begun and Ashutosh Gowariker has also hunted for the locations for filming his upcoming historical drama Panipat. A still has been released on social media where we can see Gowariker with the crew of the team deciding the locations for the upcoming periodic drama.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the still in which Ashutosh Gowariker, along with his team is hunting for locations. “Pre-filming process starts… Ashutosh Gowariker scouts locations for filming of the new historical #Panipat… Stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon… 6 Dec 2019 release,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. The periodic drama is produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar. And it will be the first time when we will see Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon sharing the screen space together in this much-anticipated film.

Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Gowariker have earlier worked together in films like Naam, Kabzaa, Akayla among many others. However, it will be his first ever collaboration with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in two films this year— Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England and on the other hand, Sanju Baba will be seen in Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3, Total Dhamaal and Torbaaz.

