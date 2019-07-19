Panipat: Kriti Sanon is among the most talented actors of the industry who misses no chance of proving herself well on-screens. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming film Panipat with costars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Recently, the actor opened up about her experience during the film.

Panipat: After hit films like Luka Chuppi and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon is all set for her upcoming historical period drama film Panipat with costars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat which was fought in 1761. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed about her experience of her first-period drama film. She said that her knowledge of history is not so good, so for her, the entire version of the battle came from the director itself Ashutosh Gowariker.

She further revealed that due to not many people know about the character Parvati Bai and not much is documented on her, it has been built by the director himself and is created the way, he has visualised her.

She added that Parvati Bai is a vaidya also known as a physician in the film. Kriti further said that she is not sure whether at that time women were allowed to work, but the portrayal of women in Ashutosh’s films is always independent and strong. She also revealed the challenges she faced during the portrayal of the character. She revealed that because there were no references for her character so the team planned to give a new shape to all the characters and made sure to make it authentic.

Apart from Panipat, Kriti Sanon is also gearing up for her upcoming film Arjun Patiala with costars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in lead roles. Arjun Patiala will hit the silver screens on December 6 this year.

