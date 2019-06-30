Panipat: After wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film Panipat, Kriti Sanon has recently shared pictures with her costar Arjun Kapoor and director Ashutosh Gowariker on Instagram. Moreover, the actor has also penned down a thankful note for her costar and director. Take a look at the post–

Kriti Sanon wraps up the shoot of the film

Panipat: Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is among the stunners who leaves no chance of making her fans go weak in the knees with her phenomenal acting skills and stunning photos. Be it her bikini photos or her on-screen looks, the actors know how to garner attention on social media. Recently, the actor shared some pictures with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Ashutosh Gowarikar and has also announced the wrap of her film Panipat.

The film is based on the third battle of Panipat with features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film is a historical period drama film which is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, who is best known for films like Mohenjo Daro, Jodhaa Akhbar and Lagaan.

Along with the pictures, Kriti Sanon also wrote a heartfelt note for her costars Arjun and director thanking them for their cooperation and opportunity. Kriti Sanon is currently riding high on her success graph after back to back hit films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chhupi.

Take a look at the picture:

In the film, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the character of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon will appear as Parvati Bai who is the second wife of Sadashiv and Sanjay Dutt appears as Ahmad Khan aka Ahmad Shah Durrani. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is also gearing up for her upcoming film Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App