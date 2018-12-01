Panipat movie: The historical period drama of Panipat is being directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon start shooting for the film as they announced yesterday on Twitter with the first poster of Panipat. The movie is about the third war of Panipat which took place in the 17th century.

Ashutosh Gowariker is the most renowned director in the Bollywood Industry. His dedication and knowledge for cinema speak volumes about his directorial mindset. The latest project he has been working over 2 years is Panipat. The movie has started shooting from 30th November 2018. The movie is about the third war of Panipat which took place on 14 January 1761 in Panipat. Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have started shooting for the movie. The famous Munnabhai, Sanjay Dutt has been roped for the role of Ahmad Shah Durrani who was the founder of Durrani Empire and is regarded as the founding member of Afghanistan. Arjun Kapoor is playing the role of Sadashivrao Bhau who was the commander in chief of the Maratha empire.

Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of Parvati Bai. Special mentions are, Padmini Kolhapure will be playing the role of Gopika Bai and Madhav Rao will essay the role of Abdul Quadir Amin. The movie will be a historical period drama which will be set in the utopian era of the 17th century. Recently, Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Amrita Arora’s house wearing a cap and a blue t-shirt. He came out of the car and was caught on camera by the paparazzi. In the photo, we can clearly see his bald look for his role of Sadashivrao Bhau. Now the veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is also undergoing the new look transformation with his bald look for the movie. Both Bollywood actors took to Twitter and tweeted about their upcoming movie to the world. The dialogues have been written by famous Hindi litterateur, poet and professor in the Hindi department of Jamia Milia Islamia Ashok Chakradhar.

