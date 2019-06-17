Panipat: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon will be seen in Oscar-nominated director Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. As per reports, veteran Bollywood actress, Zeenat Aman will be joining the cast of the film and will play the role of Sakina Begum.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

The movie has been directed by National Film Award and Oscar-nominated director Ashutosh Gowariker and will release worldwide on December 6, 2019. The music has been composed by Ajay Atul and penned by Javed Akhtar.

Coming Back to Zeenat Aman joining the cast, She will be seen as Sakina Begum and will be helping Arjun’s character n the film. As per reports, she will play one big important role. Apart from this, Director Ashutosh confirmed the news and said Zeenat ji will be seen in a cameo role as a feisty character. Her role lives within the confines of her kingdom aloof from politics, religion, till Arjun Kapoor’s Sadashiv Rao turns to her for help.

