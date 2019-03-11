Panipat: Bollywood's Munna Bhai is one of the most dedicated actors who has given many super hit movies to the industry. Sanjay Dutt has a knit full of projects for 2019 and soon he is going to hit the silver screens with the multi-starrer film Kalank. The actor has now taken a strict diet plan for his upcoming movie Panipat and is also gyming regularly for it.

Actor Sanjay Dutt who is juggling with more than five films this year is not only playing distinct roles but the actor is also following a strict diet routine for his upcoming Panipat.

Sanjay Dutt who doesn’t miss out a single chance to captivate the audience even with his grey and dark roles has been working relentlessly to get into the role of Ahmad Shah Durrani, the founder of Durrani empire for his upcoming film Panipat.

The actor is having a meal which doesn’t have much carbs and fats but is consuming food rich in protein like chicken, salads, and fish. The actor will be wearing heavy costumes for which the actor is making sure that he is eating right, followed by a rigorous workout routine on the sets.

To prep up for the role of rigor and robust Afghan king, the actor had previously undergone costume, hair and make-up trials and his bald look in several social events is already receiving immense attention from the audience. Whatever the actor does for his roles becomes a trend among his fans.

The actor who will be playing versatile roles in every film is doing every possible thing to get in the nuances and the mannerisms of his roles.

While it is challenging for Sanjay Dutt to do justice to every role he plays, but it’s equally difficult for the actor to maintain a desired physical appearance in every film to slip into the specific character.

