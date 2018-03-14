The first look teaser of Panipat, which is helmed by renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in key roles and is slated to release on April 6 next year.

The makers of the much-awaited film Panipat have released on first teaser poster of the film. The movie, helmed by ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles is a periodic drama which is produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar. The tagline of the movie reads—‘The great betrayal’ and in the teaser poster, we see a hand holding a huge sword with vibrant colours around. It will be the first time when we see Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon sharing the screen space together in this much-anticipated film.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look poster of the Ashutosh Gowariker film and wrote, “Sanjay Dutt. Arjun Kapoor. Kriti Sanon… Teaser poster of Ashutosh Gowariker’s new historical #Panipat… Produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar… 6 Dec 2019 release… #PanipatTeaserPoster.” Ashutosh Gowariker is known for making historical films like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Mohenjo Daro, among others. Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Gowariker have earlier worked together in films like Naam, Kabzaa, Akayla among many others. However, it will be his first ever collaboration with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in two films this year— Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England and on the other hand, Sanju Baba will be seen in Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3, Total Dhamaal and Torbaaz. Also, it will be interesting to see Arjun playing a role in a historical film as the actor has never featured in a periodic drama before. Panipat is slated to release on December 4, 2019.

