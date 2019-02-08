Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has bagged a role alongside Avengers star Chris Hemsworth in upcoming Hollywood film Dhaka. Pankaj will be seen sext in Luka Chupi featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana among others. The movie is set to release on March 1 this year and would be competing at the box-office with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Padnekar starrer Sonchiriya.

Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi is leaving no stone unturned to make his mark in the hearts of his fans. The versatile actor, who was recently roped in for Kabir Khan’s next ’83 has been approached for a Hollywood project. The actor would be seen sharing the scene with the Hollywood’s heartthrob Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. The Stree star has been in the Bollywood industry for more than a decade now, giving phenomenal performances in his last few projects including Newton, Gurgaon, Bareilly ki Barfi, Mirzapur and Stree. And now, Tripathi seems to have set his eyes upon Hollywood.

Reportedly, the former actor will soon commence his shooting with Chris Hemsworth. The Thor actor was in India last year to shoot for his upcoming thriller Dhaka which was Sam Hargrave’s debut directorial. Dhaka will also feature Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, among other actors and was majorly filmed in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. According to the sources Pankaj would be landing in Bangkok to join the cast to shoot the next schedule of the film enacting in a pivotal role in the film.

Furthermore, Pankaj will be seen sext in Luka Chupi featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana among others. The movie is set to release on 1st March this year and would be competing at the box-office with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Padnekar starrer Sonchiriya.

