Pankaj Tripathi Birthday Special: Before Mirzapur’s Kaleen Bhaiya, He Was A Hotel Cook — 7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Actor

Pankaj Tripathi has spent years proving that a star does not necessarily have to arrive with the conventional trappings of stardom. Today, he is one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable actors, and his return as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie has once again put him at the centre of pop-culture conversations. But the man behind the Mirzapur gangster has a backstory that is considerably quieter, and, in many ways, more surprising.

Born on September 5, 1976, in Belsand village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, Tripathi grew up in a farming family. His father was a farmer and priest, and acting was not initially the obvious career path for him. Yet a series of unexpected choices eventually took him from village theatre to Delhi’s National School of Drama and, finally, Bollywood.

1. Did you know Pankaj Tripathi once worked in a hotel kitchen?

Before acting became his profession, Tripathi studied hotel management in Patna. He subsequently worked as a cook at Hotel Maurya in the city for around two years. It was a very different life from the one he leads today, but the experience also became part of his unusual journey toward acting.

2. His first stage was not a film set

Tripathi’s interest in acting began in his village. During festive occasions, he participated in local plays, and one unusual detail from his early theatre years is that he performed female characters.

Years later, that early exposure to performance would become the foundation for the naturalistic acting style that audiences associate with him.

3. He changed his surname from Tiwari to Tripathi

Pankaj was born Pankaj Tiwari. According to biographical accounts, he changed his surname to Tripathi while he was still in school. The name that audiences now instantly recognise was therefore not the one he was born with.

4. His journey to acting took him through hotel management

Acting was not his first academic choice. After school, he moved to Patna and studied hotel management before eventually deciding to pursue theatre seriously. He later moved to Delhi and graduated from the National School of Drama in 2004.

5. Gangs of Wasseypur changed the conversation around him

Tripathi had already appeared in films including Omkara and Agneepath, but Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur became an important turning point in his career. The film brought him wider recognition and was followed by roles in films such as Fukrey, Masaan, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree.

6. Kaleen Bhaiya is not the real Pankaj Tripathi

Perhaps the biggest irony of his popularity is that one of his most intimidating characters is far removed from his public personality. Kaleen Bhaiya is controlled, ruthless and constantly surrounded by conflict, while Tripathi has often spoken about preferring a quieter, conflict-free life.

That contrast is also part of what makes his Mirzapur performance so effective.

7. And then came Kaleen Bhaiya

When Mirzapur premiered in 2018, Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya became one of the defining characters of the series. The character’s return in Mirzapur: The Movie has now brought that legacy back to the big screen, with the film also reuniting Tripathi with Ali Fazal and Divyenndu.

From a village stage to a hotel kitchen, from NSD to some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable characters, Pankaj Tripathi’s journey is a reminder that the road to stardom does not always look like one.

And perhaps that is why Kaleen Bhaiya works so well, because behind the character is an actor who took the long way to becoming a star.