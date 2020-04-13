Amazon Prime India's Content Head Aparna Purohit has revealed if the audiences can expect Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur 2, Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe 2 and Saif Ali Khan's Dilli to release amid coronavirus lockdown.

India’s lockdown period might have proved fatal for the Indian Film Industry but has opened a plethora of opportunities for web shows. The audiences are scouting for interesting content on digital medium during their time in quarantine, thereby presenting a golden opportunity for OTT platforms.

As Amazon Prime reels under the success of Panchayat and gears to release Four More Shots Please this weekend, the demand for much-anticipated web shows Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur 2, Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe 2 and Saif Ali Khan’s Dilli has increased manifold.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Amazon Original India’s Content Head Aparna Purohit responded if the audiences could expect these shows during lockdown. Aparna Purohit said that some of the edits can take place at home but a dubbing studio is required for everything else. They require multiple people in the same vicinity for that, which is not possible right now.

She expressed that they are yet to take a look at the impact of the lockdown and how various deadlines can be met. Right now, they are not in a rush to release content. Four More Shots Please 2 is releasing soon, which will be followed by Pataal Lok. Mirzapur 2 and other shows will end by the end of this year.

Aparna Purohit further added that they are trying their best. Since shoots have stopped, many of their projects have halted. There is nothing they can do at this point, except negotiating with their partners and find a way.

