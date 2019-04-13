After creating a buzz with films like Luka Chuppi and Stree, the hardworking actor is all set to appear in a cameo role in Irffan Khan's film Angrezi Medium. The actor will appear in the role of Tony, who is a vehicle dealer in the film and helps the lead actor's daughter to pursue higher education in London.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry who misses no chance of impressing fans with his hard work and talent. The actor has till now worked in all 40 films and 60 television shows. Tripathi is also known for his supporting role in Gangs of Wasseypur series. Reports reveal that Pankaj will appear in a cameo role in Irrfan Khan’s film Angrezi Medium. The hardworking actor has also appeared in many shows for Hotstar, Amazon and Netflix and recently, agreed to appear in the cameo role in Angrezi Medium due to his love for Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Pankaj Tripathi revealed that it is his love and respect for the actor and his friendship with the producer Dinesh Vijan that made him say yes for the film. Reports suggest that Pankaj will play the role of Tony, who is a vehicle dealer. In the film, Pankaj helps the lead actor and his daughter to go abroad for studies.

The producer of the film Dinesh Vijan revealed that Pankaj is considered lucky for his films and somehow he always manages to include him in his films. Talking about his earlier projects, Pankaj and Dinesh together worked in Stree in 2018 and Luka Chuppi.

Talking about the film, Angrezi Medium is a sequel of Irrfan Khan’s hit film Hindi Medium. The film is directed by Hom Adajania and will be produced under the banner of Maddock Films. The film features Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles. The story narrates the story of a daughter, Madan, who shifts to London to continue her studies. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor will play the role of a female cop with Irrfan Khan. The film will be shot in London and Udaipur.

Currently, Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for her upcoming film Good News with Akshay Kumar and Diljeet Dosanjh. She will also share the screens with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in Karan Johar’s film Takht.

