Bollywood has amassed a team of talented actors lately and the credit goes to the variation of newly coming scriptwriters and directors who have the specified demands and identify the actors who can live up to their expectations. It seems that the Indian cinema is going through a tide of experiment and the wave is leaving some gemstones on the seashore. One of the gems that have cropped out among other with its shine and skills is none other than Pankaj Tripathi.

Most of us became familiar with his acting skills with Gangs of Wasseypur where he played Sultan Qureshi and recently with Sacred Games’ Guruji. Some of his other prominent roles in films include Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree and Newton. The actor had a brief screen time in all the films but his performance stood out of all and was lauded by the critics and audiences.

Now, the actor is all set to have another masterpiece written under his name with veteran actor Satish Kaushik’s directed film which is based on the life of a farmer. The film is based on a real-life incident of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, who struggled for almost 18 yeras to prove his identity. Pankaj will try to portray the struggle of the farmer in the film and we are sure he will easily get into the skin of the character.

The film highlights the struggle of a farmer who was declared dead by his family members so that they can take over his land. However, Lal Bihari doesn’t lose his hopes and continue with his struggle to regain his identity.

Talking about working with Satish Kaushik, the Newton actor said that he knows him as an actor but isn’t aware of his directorial achievements. He added that he immediately agreed to do the film as he was convinced with the script of the film.

