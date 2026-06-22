Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother Seriously Injured In Deadly Attack, Rushed To Patna In Critical Condition

A worrying development has been reported regarding the family of Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi. His elder brother, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained severe injuries after he was brutally attacked with a sharp object in the Belsand village that falls under the jurisdiction of Madhopur police station of Gopalganj district in Bihar.

As per sources, the seriously wounded Bijendra Nath Tiwari was immediately taken to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital by his relatives. Upon initial treatment being done at the hospital, doctors announced his condition to be critical and that he needed to be moved to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Suspected Old Rivalry Behind the Attack

Early information revealed that the assault was due to a long-simmering personal grudge. Information has it that a conflict brewing in the community might have led to the assault. However, the police are conducting investigations into all angles and cannot confirm the motive behind the act just yet.

Search for the Accused Underway

The moment the police got the information about the assault, local policemen arrived on the spot and initiated an investigation. The prime suspect has been identified, and the police have started raiding to arrest the accused.

The case being very delicate in nature, there is increased police presence in the area. They said that they are questioning family members and locals. The actual motive behind this assault would be revealed when the investigation comes to an end. After the assault, there has been a lot of discussion and concern in the village of Belsand and neighboring villages. It must be noted here that Belsand is situated in the district of Gopalganj and is the ancestral village of actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi’s film slate

In terms of his career, Pankaj Tripathi is set to appear in the highly anticipated movie called “Mirzapur: The Movie.” This movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and has a star-studded ensemble that comprises names like Ali Fasal, Rasika Duggal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Sonal.

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