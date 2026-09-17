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Home > Entertainment News > Paoli Dam Addresses ‘The Revolutionaries’ Casting Debate; Explains Why Bengali Actors Were Not Chosen For Leads

Paoli Dam Addresses ‘The Revolutionaries’ Casting Debate; Explains Why Bengali Actors Were Not Chosen For Leads

Paoli Dam, who plays Nanibala Devi in Nikkhil Advani’s The Revolutionaries, has opened up about the casting debate around the series. The Bengali actor said regional identity should not become a limitation when casting characters.

Paoli Dam On Why Bengali Actors Were Not Cast In Lead Roles
Paoli Dam On Why Bengali Actors Were Not Cast In Lead Roles

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 17:57 IST

Paoli Dam has found herself at the centre of one of the most discussed aspects of Nikkhil Advani’s The Revolutionaries. The Bengali actor plays Nanibala Devi, the freedom fighter popularly remembered as Pisima, in the Prime Video series based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

While the series features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada as its four central revolutionaries, its casting drew criticism from sections of the audience over the absence of Bengali actors in the lead roles. In an interview with NDTV, Paoli offered a different perspective, pointing to the commercial realities of the Hindi film industry.

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Paoli Dam On Why Bengali Actors Were Not Cast In Lead Roles

Speaking about the casting, Paoli told NDTV, “Bombay works in a very different way. A Bengali actor who is considered saleable in Bengal may not be saleable in Mumbai.” She compared this with the perception of actors from the southern film industries, saying their commercial appeal often extends across markets. According to her, the difference comes down largely to the economics of the industries involved.

At the same time, Paoli stressed that she does not believe an actor must necessarily belong to the same region as the character they portray.

“I also feel that it’s not necessary that a Bengali should play a Bengali role,” she said, citing Yami Gautam’s portrayal of a Bengali woman in Vicky Donor as an example.

‘I Don’t Like Stereotyping Of Things’

Paoli also defended her young co-stars, calling Bhuvan, Rohit, Pratibha and Gurfateh professional and sincere. She revealed that the actors had a Bengali coach, while she was occasionally asked by Advani to help them with Bengali words and lines. According to Paoli, the cast quickly developed a close bond and still remain in touch through a WhatsApp group.

Her own association with the project began after Advani watched her Bengali film Machher Jhol. She said the filmmaker had wanted to work with her for years and eventually approached her for The Revolutionaries.

Who Was Nanibala Devi, The ‘Pisima’ Of The Series?

Paoli plays Nanibala Devi, a revolutionary figure who provided shelter to members of the Jugantar movement. The series also explores the extraordinary episode in which she posed as revolutionary Ramachandra Majumdar’s wife to meet him while he was imprisoned. Paoli said she was already familiar with Nanibala’s story through books and stories she had heard growing up. She added that Advani’s detailed script and multiple readings gave the actors considerable freedom to shape their performances.

The Revolutionaries, directed and created by Nikkhil Advani, began streaming on Prime Video on September 11, 2026. The series follows Rash Behari Bose, Sachindranath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri and is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book.

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Paoli Dam Addresses ‘The Revolutionaries’ Casting Debate; Explains Why Bengali Actors Were Not Chosen For Leads
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Paoli Dam Addresses ‘The Revolutionaries’ Casting Debate; Explains Why Bengali Actors Were Not Chosen For Leads

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Paoli Dam Addresses ‘The Revolutionaries’ Casting Debate; Explains Why Bengali Actors Were Not Chosen For Leads

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Paoli Dam Addresses ‘The Revolutionaries’ Casting Debate; Explains Why Bengali Actors Were Not Chosen For Leads
Paoli Dam Addresses ‘The Revolutionaries’ Casting Debate; Explains Why Bengali Actors Were Not Chosen For Leads
Paoli Dam Addresses ‘The Revolutionaries’ Casting Debate; Explains Why Bengali Actors Were Not Chosen For Leads
Paoli Dam Addresses ‘The Revolutionaries’ Casting Debate; Explains Why Bengali Actors Were Not Chosen For Leads
Paoli Dam Addresses ‘The Revolutionaries’ Casting Debate; Explains Why Bengali Actors Were Not Chosen For Leads

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