Bollywood singer Papon has decided to step down as a judge from the reality television show 'The Voice India Kids' amid the kissing controversy. In an official statement issued by the singer, he has stated that he is not in a mental state to fulfil most of his professional obligations, which is why he is stepping down as a judge from the show until the investigations are over. He further added that he has full faith in the judicial system and eventually truth will prevail.

Amid the controversy surrounding Bollywood singer Papon for inappropriately kissing an 11-year-old contestant on a reality television show, the singer has now decided to step down as a judge from the show. In an official statement issued on his Twitter handle, Papon wrote, “Since I am in no mental state to fulfil most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge on the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over.”

The singer further added, “I have full faith in the judicial system and eventually the truth will prevail. In the interim I would appreciate that my privacy is respected.” Earlier, the singer had apologised for the same in a detailed Facebook post where he said that it was “just a case of faulty camera angles and an accidental move.” The minor girl in question also broke her silence on the issue and stated, “He kissed me like he would kiss his own child. My mother and my father also kiss me lovingly so there is nothing wrong about it.”

In an interview with leading news channel, the girl’s father had said, “Papon sir is a mentor and a father figure to my daughter and has always encouraged her to pursue her dreams. He doesn’t differentiate amongst the children who are here and gives them equal guidance on pursuing their dreams. What you saw in the video is not intentional. It was just a moment of affection that is being portrayed otherwise. I would request and urge the media to not pursue this further.” Reflecting the channel’s stance on the issue, &TV issued an official statement on the matter that stated,” We believe in nurturing talent with utmost sensitivity while we provide them a platform to showcase their aptitude. We’re extending complete support to all parties who are impacted by this incident & stand by them to help them through this situation.”

