Bollywood actor Nakuul Mehta has lashed out at Assamese singer Papon for kissing a minor reality show contestant inappropriately during a Facebook live session and said the perpetrator should be held fully responsible for the act. He added that we should not be teaching the victim that it is okay to be trespassed. The film industry stands divided over the whole controversy with some people supporting the singer and others criticising him. Earlier, director and choreographer Farah Khan had said that even though she felt Papon’s intentions were not wrong, she believes people should not touch other people’s children.

A video had earlier gone viral on social media in which Papon is seen planting a kiss on the lips of a minor contestant from The Voice India Kids in which he is a mentor. Following which a complaint was filed against the singer with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights by Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan who alleged that he had committed sexual assault.

Following the controversy surrounding singer Papon who was accused of ínapporopriately kissing an 11-year-old reality show contestant, &TV which airs the show Voice India kids has issued an official statement saying the safety of participants was pivotal for them. They said that they were extending the support to all the parties involved to help them stand tall in this situation.”We believe in nurturing talent with utmost sensitivity while we provide them a platform to showcase their aptitude. We’re extending complete support to all parties who are impacted by this incident & stand by them to help them through this situation,” &TV said in an official statement.

Instead of holding the perpetrator fully responsible we are teaching the victim to believe it's alright to be trespassed. NO, it's not. Shocking! https://t.co/CAhAh6tzVq — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) February 24, 2018

