Papon kissing row: &TV has said in an official statement that the channel has always adhered to NCPCR & Essel Vision Productions Ltd and has taken all precautionary measures under NCPCR& other laws. Earlier, Papon took to Facebook to clarify his stance on the incident and apologised for it. He, however, added that his intentions were not wrong.

&TV which airs the show Voice India kids has issued an official statement saying the safety of participants was pivotal for them.

Following the controversy surrounding singer Papon who has been accused of ínapporopriately kissing’ an 11-year-old reality show contestant, &TV which airs the show Voice India kids has issued an official statement saying the safety of participants was pivotal for them. They said that they were extending the support to all the parties involved to help them stand tall in this situation.”We believe in nurturing talent with utmost sensitivity while we provide them a platform to showcase their aptitude. We’re extending complete support to all parties who are impacted by this incident & stand by them to help them through this situation,” &TV said in an official statement.

It further said that the channel has always adhered to NCPCR & Essel Vision Productions Ltd and has taken all precautionary measures under NCPCR& other laws. Earlier, the ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’singer took to Facebook to clarify his stance on the incident and apologised for it. He, however, added that his intentions were not wrong and that he is a very affectionate person. “I might have done it spontaneously but in today’s environment, to touch a girl child, however innocent your thoughts are, is not advisable. I am sorry for that,” the Assamese singer said.

ALSO READ: Sexual harassment complaint filed against Angarag Papon Mahanta after pervert video goes viral

A video had earlier gone viral on social media in which Papon is seen planting a kiss on the lips of a minor contestant from The Voice India Kids in which he is a mentor. Following which a complaint was filed against the singer with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights by Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan who alleged that he had committed sexual assault.

ALSO READ: Singer Papon issues statement over allegedly ‘inappropriately kissing minor girl’

ALSO READ: Papon’s lawyer responds after complaint registered against singer for allegedly kissing a minor contestant

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App