Hours after a complaint was filed against popular singer Angarag Mahanta aka Papon under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act for allegedly kissing a minor contestant on a reality show, his lawyer while speaking to media on Friday said that it’s important for people to understand that the video has been put in public domain by my client. If he had any objection, intention or any sort of feeling then he would not be putting out something against him. Papon’s lawyer further added, “A lawyer has lodged a complaint without doing much homework, this kind of complaint also puts the girl and her family in trauma. Girl’s father made a statement that relationship between my client and girl is like ‘Guru-Shishya’.”

Earlier in the day, a complaint has been filed against popular singer Angarag Mahanta aka Papon for allegedly kissing a minor contestant on a reality show. Papon, who is one of the judges on the singing reality show—Voice of India Kids, apparently was seen applying colour on a female contestant’s face and kissing her. A video of the same was uploaded on Papon’s official Facebook page after which a Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint against the singer with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for his ‘improper’ show of affection towards the child.

Meanwhile, according to reports, a police complaint has also been filed against the singer and he has been booked under POCSO Act. The complainant Runa Bhuyan said in the complaint, “I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girl participating in reality shows across India.”

