Paras Chhabra's ex Akanksha Puri has praised Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's latest song Bhula Dunga. While praising the music video, Akanksha also expressed look like they are made for each other.

It is a moment of celebration for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka Sidnaaz fans as the much-loved on-screen couple’s first collaboration after Bigg Boss 13 titled Bhula Dunga has released and is now topping the charts. Within two days of release, Bhula Dunga has garnered 21 million views and is trending at No. 1 on YouTube. Not just SidNaaz fans but the entire social media is going gaga over their chemistry as well as Darshan Raval’s mesmerising voice.

As the buzz around Bhula Dunga and Sidnaaz grows from strength to strength, Paras Chhabra’s ex Akanksha Puri has also showered praises on the song. Expressing her awe for Bhula Dunga and Sidnaaz’s chemistry, Akanksha Puri tweeted that she is listening to the song on loop. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill don’t just share an amazing chemistry, but look picture-perfect together. Moreover, they look like they are made for each other, she expressed.

Speaking about Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra’s relationship, it is no secret that the duo have parted ways after the latter’s stint in Bigg Boss 13. Akanksha had expressed her displeasure over Paras’s statements against her in the reality show and his closeness with co-contestant Mahira Sharma. So much so that Akanksha has also reworked her tattoo of Paras Chhabra’s name with a barcode that reads ‘Being Me’.

On the work front, Akanksha Puri recently announced that she will be seen in a web series titled Simran, which will be aired on Prime Flix. The first look poster of Akanksha Puri starrer Simran is also out now.

