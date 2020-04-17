Since the time, Paras Chhabra has returned from the house of Bigg Boss, the actor is making headlines for many reasons. Though the show was a big hit and Paras Chhabra proved his mastermind qualities inside the house. The contestant also entered the finale episode but decided to walk out of the show in his own terms and conditions as he took the money bag and took an exit. After doing Bigg Boss, immediately after two days, Paras Chhabra appeared in his Swaymvar Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to find a life partner.

Further, there were also reports that Paras Chhabra has also been approached for Nach Baliye but later all these got cleared as it was just a rumour. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Paras Chhabra revealed that he is willing to do Nach Baliye with his buddy Mahira Sharma if at all the show gets offered to him. Talking about their future project, there were reports that after collaborating for their first music video Baarish, Paras and Mahira will also be seen together in a Punjabi film.

Later, Paras and Mahira were also seen accepting that yes both of them have been offered a Punjabi film. It seems that the duo is waiting for the lockdown to get over so that they can come back with their film. Together, Paras and Mahira share a great bond and both of them miss no chance of backing each other.

Talking about controversies, earlier Paras was making headlines for his breakup with Tv actor Akanksha Puri, later he was accused of his non-payment of dues to his Bigg Boss designers. Not just this, recently Jai Bhanushali also slammed Paras and Mahira for donating things for PR’s sake.

