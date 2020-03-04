Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are all set to collaborate for their first music video Baarish. Take a look at Paras Chhabra's experience of working with Mahira Sharma.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who were known for their friendship bond inside the house, have recently collaborated for their first project which is a music video titled Baarish. Both the stars are much excited about their project as this serves their first and also shared their first look. Though the release date of the song is not yet out, Pahira fans are much excited about the song.

Recently, in an interview, Paras Chhabra revealed that it is a romantic song that later gets a little sad. He also said that for the song he also turned a little old to make his look suit with the original vibe of the song. Further, he revealed about the experience of working with Mahira and said that Mahira is great at her work and since she has done many videos, she knows the main tact for shooting music videos.

Paras Chhabra also added saying that the song also features a Christian wedding so fans will definitely like the idea behind the song.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 3rd March 2020, Episode 12 written updates: Mahi Vij, Jay Bhanushali enter Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra show

Talking about Pahira’s chemistry, both of them look quite adorable with each other and knows each other’s strong and negative point which make them look compatible with each other. Further, Parsa Chhabra is also busy with his show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which is getting more entertaining day by day.

Also Read: Bhojpuri Holi Songs 2020: New Bhojpuri Holi Geet Videos, mp3, dj remix audio gane of Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App