Reports suggest, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been signed to romance with each other in a music video and reunite after their stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were inseparable in the Bigg Boss house despite all their fights and differences they continued their camaraderie throughout the show and it seems like the audience will get to see them together yet again this time in a music video if reports are to be believed they will be seen replicating their real-life chemistry for romantic music video.

The music will video will bring together the pairing of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for the first time after Bigg Boss 13, the pair have gone their separate ways after the show ended with Paras Chhabra currently envolved in reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge while Mahira hasn’t been featured on anything except for interviews discussing her stint in Bigg Boss and her relationship with Paras Chhabra.

If the reported music video falls into the place then it will be of great benefit for both but mostly for Mahira Sharma who got tons of heat on social media for posting a forged Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award, for which she was called out by not just her followers but also by the officials of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

This reported music video is going to be for a romantic song and anything except for that is still unknown, there is no update or even speculation on who will voice the song or under which banner the song will be shot and produced.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have not been seen together after Bigg Boss 13 ended, and this music video might just bring them together for good for which their fans have been long hoped for.

