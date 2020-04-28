Bigg Boss 13 celebs Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla are not in good terms, claims report. Rebushing all the rumours Chhabra says they are on talking terms.

After Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla’s buddy bond is hitting the headlines for the past 2 weeks, where the rumours are cornering around that, things are not good between them. However, squashing all the rumours, Paras said, all the reports related to their equation is rubbish and hold no truth.

Chhabra further said, things are quite normal between them and in fact a few days ago Sid and he had a long conversation, deciding a plan after lockdown ends. While, on the other hand, Mahira Sharma too commented about her relationship with Chhabra and Sidharth, said, they all are on friendly terms. Paras recently spoke to Sidharth but due to tight schedule, she didn’t.

Sharma also added, she is not a call person who will call or message someone first, bothering someone is not her way, soon we all catch up after things will come to normalcy. Meanwhile, talking about Paras and Mahira’s bonding their more than just friends rumours also surface online, even Sharma’s mother recently said, she has no issue if the duo develops a lovable bond between them.

On the professional front, Paras was lastly seen in a Swayamvar where he was in search for his bride, however, the show didn’t fetch good TRP and ended up abruptly. Even Shehnaaz Gill was also part of it and searching for her groom. Talking about the show, the concept was not clearly developed by the makers, and every week they tried to add TRP funda which didn’t take the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge anywhere.

