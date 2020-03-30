Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma: The duo knows the right trick to catch everyone's gaze with their every move. Be it their BB 13 commendable journey and their friendship in it or recent Baarish music video which has got more than 16 million views. Here's what Chhabra has to say after working with Masla girl.

Paras Chhabra Mahira Sharma: After having a commendable BB journey, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma time and again hit the headlines for their unbreakable friendship. Recently, the duo was featured in a romantic musical video, title Baarish. The song got an overwhelming response from their fans, as they were eagerly waiting to see them together on big screen.

In the latest interview given to a web portal, Paras Chhabra expresses how it feels working with Sharma, he said, when he was approached by the song makers, he was excited to share the screen with her as each music album of her’s has had crossed millions of views easily.

So, working with Sharma definitely raised his popularity in the genre and he got the inner kick too. In the future for sure we will soon sign some other projects where we can entertain our fans, Chhabra said.

Watch Baarish song:

Meanwhile, reports said, Sharma and Chhabra, has already signed a Punjabi film and they will be seen in the titular role. Indeed they never fail to impress their fans. While, talking about their much loved Baarish music video, it has got more than 16 million views with appreciation comments for them. Ace singer Sonu Kakkar & Nikhil D’Souza has been given there voice, while Tony Kakkar composed and gave the tune to the song, Baarish.

On the professional front, the duo is riding high in their career, as various big-budget films and serials have fallen in their kitty. Just after BB 13, Chhabra was seen in a national reality TV show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where he was in search of his better half, howbeit the show couldn’t earn good TRP numbers, and early before the plan, it ended up in a furious way.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App