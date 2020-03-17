Paras Chhabra recently opened up about Bigg Boss 13 stylists' allegations of not paying them for their services and revealed that it was always a barter deal. Read the entire conversation below–

This will not be wrong to say that Paras Chhabra has no doubt become the king of controversies as from the time he has stepped out of Bigg Boss, he is making headlines for his controversial comments. From his breakup with long time girlfriend Akanksha Puri to personal comments on the female contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, it seems that Paras loves being in controversies. Currently, Paras Chhabra’s Bigg Boss stylists have accused Paras of not paying them for their services for long. Not just this, they have also blamed Paras Chhabra for damaging their clothes and other items.

Recently, Paras Chhabra reacted to all these allegations and revealed that he is not aware of how did money become a part of this discussion as this was always a barter deal. Further, he also revealed that before entering Bigg Boss, this stylish came to him and closed the deal as she wanted to make her own profile. He said that he had two stylish one who was responsible for his cool T-shirts and casuals, while other was given the responsibility of his suits for Weekend Ka Vaar.

He revealed that he was never happy with his clothes and the maximum time he had to be dependent on his casual wear because all his suits were very uncomfortable and he used to crib a lot because of his clothes. He also revealed that he was shocked to know why did Akanksha pay his stylish Rs 1 lakh as it was always a barter deal and money was not involved.

Also Read: Varun Badola draws inspiration from real life wife Rajeshwari Sachdev to pen Shayari’s for his reel life love interest Guneet Sikka

He added that though he will surely return Akanksha’s money-back ceratin things were not meant to be done in his absence. Further, when he was asked whether he will now pay for his clothes, he simply replied that he will not pay a single penny.

Also Read: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 17 March 2020 Preview: Guddan convinces Jindal family to accept Avinash and Ganga

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App