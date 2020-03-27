Paras Chhabra reveals Akanksha Puri always dragged him in every conversation and interview to be in limelight while he was locked inside Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is no doubt an allrounder as during the finale episode, he decided to take the money bag and took an exit with his own terms and conditions. Just after 2 days of Bigg Boss, Paras Chhabra decided to take up the next project which was his Swaymavar show—Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In the show, Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana and decided to take things forward with her after the show.

Recently, while having a live chat with one of the media portals, Paras Chhabra expressed himself on his last relationship with Television actor Akanksha Puri. He revealed that he is angry with her as she took all the credit of selling his playboy image but in reality, he decided to carry forward his playboy image and not Akanksha. He added that unnecessarily Akanksha Puri dragged Paras in every interview just to be in limelight. He also revealed that he wanted to break up with her long back but every time he used to talk to her, she started crying.

He also added up talking about his bond with Asim and Sidharth and said that both were excellent players and he has always praised both of them in terms of their game. He also revealed that he is in talking terms with everyone starting from Vishal, Vikas aka bhau, Mahira, Rashami, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz and will soon want to party with them after the lockdown.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill shares cute photo for fans, says thank you for Bhula Dena success

Paras Chhabra also revealed about his fight with Shehnaaz Gill during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and said that some fights should have been avoided on national television. Moreover, during the live chat, Paras Chhabra also did Himanshi Khurana’s acting which was loved by the audience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App