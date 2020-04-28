Paras Chhabra opens up about his equation with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge costar Shehnaaz Gill, says she has become very irritating and only wants to interact with Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is currently on cloud 9 as recently he has got nominated with Mahira Sharma for International Iconic Best Jodi of India 2020 for International Iconic Awards. Though, his second reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge ended abruptly due to coronavirus scare, since that time, Paras Chhabra is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Whether it is a war of words with ex-flame Akanksha Puri or his controversy with Jay Bhanushali, just after his swaymvar, Paras Chhabra entered a lot of controversies.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Paras Chhabra revealed about his equations with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge costar Shehnaaz Gill and revealed that he didn’t had any interaction with her after the show got ended. Paras further added that he can’t handle her. He said that though in the starting of Bigg Boss both of them became close friends, now he finds her more irritating. He added that she doesn’t want to talk to anyone apart from Sidharth Shukla so neither of them is interested to talk to her.

Paras also revealed that after Bigg Boss and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she has become arrogant. He added that she could also have come forward in defending Devoleena Bhattacharjee when her fans trolled her on Twitter.

On the work front, Paras Chhabra also appeared with Mahira Sharma in their first music video Baarish. It was a sad song that has garnered 18 million views on YouTube. The song was sung by Sony Kakkar and Nikhil D’Souza and also garnered a lot of praise.

